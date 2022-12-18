The Football Association has confirmed that Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager through to Euro 2024.

The 52-year-old already had a contract for another two years but was considering whether to walk away after six years in charge following England's World Cup quarterfinal exit to France in Qatar.

ESPN reported on Saturday that after lengthy deliberations with his family and friends, Southgate was leaning towards staying and that decision was finalised in an FA statement on Sunday.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

"Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."