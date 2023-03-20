Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Erik ten Hag should bide his time and not sign a new deal with Manchester United. (1:45)

Marcus Rashford will miss England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in Manchester United's FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham, the English Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

An FA statement released on Monday said: "Marcus Rashford will also miss out on the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers having picked up a knock during Manchester United's Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham on Sunday.

"Similarly, Mason Mount will not report for international duty this week as he continues rehabilitation with Chelsea."

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope. Forster, who made his debut in 2013, has six England caps but has not played since 2016.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.