Harry Kane has said scoring 100 international goals is "not out of the question" after he became England's all-time leading goalscorer on Thursday.

Kane reached 54 international goals in England's 2-1 win over Italy, overtaking Wayne Rooney's tally of 53.

"Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything," he said. "I am still young. I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can.

"Every game there is I will be putting myself forward to try and play. We will take it step-by-step. The next step will be trying to get into the sixties.

"A hundred is not out of the question. It will be extremely tough but we will have to see how the next few years go."

Kane has broke several goalscoring records in recent years. His 16 international goals in 2021 broke an English record for most goals scored in a calendar year, while he also became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading goalscorer in February as he surpassed Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266.

"I am extremely passionate about my country -- I love playing for England," Kane said. "To think of all the English legends and strikers that have played the game and to be number one now is just beyond my dreams.

"Playing for England is special and to have this record is special. I don't think I dreamed this far. I dreamed of playing for England and scoring for England - to be record goalscorer was not even in my dreams.

"I have had so many great moments and hopefully there are more to come."

England return to action in June as they face Malta and North Macedonia in their Euro 2024 qualifiers.