England will compete in a new women's international tournament with Germany and Spain confirmed as competitors for the 2022 edition.

The teams will play three double-header matches across seven days in a round-robin format with the fourth team to be announced soon.

The tournament will start in February 2022, ahead of Euro 2021 next summer which will be held in England.

"This exciting new addition to the international calendar promises to further accelerate the rapid growth we are already seeing in women's football," director of women's football at the Football Association, Baroness Sue Campbell said.

"Giving England fans the opportunity to see their team take on some of the best opposition in the world on an annual basis will create substantial interest, leading to a broader fanbase and strengthening grassroots participation. It will also provide the England team with the best preparation heading into the major tournaments over the next four years."

The competition was created by Pitch International who have an agreement with the FA to manage all aspects of the tournament through to 2025.

England had competed in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States from 2016 to 2020 around a similar time.

The side start their World Cup qualfiying campaign on Friday at home to North Macedonia in Sarina Wiegman's first game in charge.

She was announced as England's new manager in August 2020 after Phil Neville moved to LA Galaxy but had committed to staying with Netherlands until after the Olympic games.