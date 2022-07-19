Steffi Jones and Julie Foudy react to the Euro 22 quarterfinal brackets after Germany's 3-0 win over Finland. (1:46)

England's backup goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has left the team camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the Women's European Championship hosts said on Tuesday.

Hampton, who made her senior England debut earlier this year, has not yet featured at the Euros, where the Lionesses qualified for the knockout stages as Group A winners.

"Hannah Hampton has tested positive for COVID. She will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible," England said in a statement.

The 21-year-old is the second England player to contract the virus, after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy returned a positive test last week.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman missed England's win over Northern Ireland on Friday after she tested positive.

England will face Spain in Wednesday's quarterfinal at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.