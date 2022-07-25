Lucy Bronze knows the pain of losing a semifinal in a major international tournament all too well. She was there for England's last three "Final Four" knockouts. So, having experienced the expectation and then the heartbreak, it's easy to see why she was a little withdrawn after their 2-1 quarterfinal win over Spain on Wednesday. While the team celebrated in the changing room, she sat in the tunnel, chatting to the team's photographer.

Three years ago at the 2019 World Cup in France, Bronze was playing the best football of her career. But then came upheaval on the morning of their semifinal against the United States. Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley was ruled out through injury, the team was thrown, and later that incredibly hot evening, the USWNT won 2-1 to end England's World Cup dream. Just like the 2015 World Cup and their 2-1 defeat to Japan, and at Euro 2017 to eventual champs Netherlands, England had fallen at the penultimate hurdle.

This year, while the country is gearing up for Tuesday's Euro 2022 semifinal against Sweden in Sheffield (Stream live on ESPN+ at 3 p.m.), it's business as usual at the team's southwest London hotel. They know the magnitude of what a win on Tuesday will achieve, but equally they're blocking out the noise, trying to separate themselves from the hype and focusing on processes.

It sounds a little dull -- but that's the key to a champion's mindset. Other sports teams have spoken about how in the buildup to a major game, the mentality or routines shift, and suddenly everything that's got a team to that point is jolted out of sync and the fortunes shift.

"That's probably why I'm a lot more cool, calm and collected now, because I've been at those very high heights and still being knocked down," Bronze said. "It's a feeling that I don't particularly enjoy being reminded about. It's something that I learned a lot from. It's a huge experience and I try and share it with the girls and with the players I'm playing with."

Experience is the key to England's run at their home Euros. Three years ago in France, after England beat Norway in the quarterfinals, then manager Phil Neville addressed his team: "I said to them at the end in the huddle: 'Are you ready to win a World Cup?' I'm not ashamed to say it. We're in it to win it."

Five days later, England lost. The mentality is opposite this time around.

"We haven't won anything yet," was Sarina Wiegman's message after their 8-0 dismantling of Norway this time around, and despite the celebrations on the pitch after the win over Spain last week, the players weren't dreaming of a final spot.

"We don't look ahead of the next game, but when it comes to looking each other in the eye and believing in each other, we have that," midfielder Georgia Stanway said.