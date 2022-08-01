LONDON -- The FA is planning to hold contract talks with Sarina Wiegman after she guided the Lionesses to the 2022 European Championship.

England secured a 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday to win the nation's first major title in 56 years. It was an incredible feat given Wiegman has only overseen the team since September.

The triumph was Wiegman's second Euros in five years after she guided the Netherlands to the 2017 title. "She is incredible," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said. "She was our No. 1 target when we were going out to look for a manager and she was just brilliant all through that process.

"We were delighted to secure her, even though in our wildest dreams, we thought that this tournament might be too early.

"So we weren't sure we'd win this one, we were hoping we would win one in the future so she achieved brilliant results earlier than we could have ever hoped."

Sarina Wiegman took over as England coach in August 2020. Photo by Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images

Wiegman is adored by the England fans. At the team's victory parade in Trafalgar Square on Monday, she received an incredible reception, along with the team who were there to celebrate their success.

With the World Cup next year, the expectation is for the team to head there and repeat their success. But first up for Wiegman is a holiday in her campervan with her family. And when she returns, the FA said it will hold talks with their victorious manager.

When Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, was asked if they'll look to discuss fresh terms with Wiegman, she answered: "She'll have a couple of weeks off and then when she gets back we'll have a conversation. She's done an incredible job.

"You have to remember she only came in in September and everybody said to me "do you think she can win the Euros?" and I said "it's a very short time span that." My goodness, she's moulded them together. Not just the players, the team around her. There's a togetherness.

"You have to be in it to feel it. There's no people sitting on the edge, there's nobody outside the bubble. They're all in this together and she's uncompromising on that front. She wants everybody on the same page. She's just a great human being.

"When we interviewed her we knew we were getting the best tactical and technical coach in the world, what we didn't know was that we were getting this exceptional human being. The first words she said to me when I walked to her on the pitch was "what have we done?" She really didn't know. There's a humility there and a passion for the game."

Bullingham added: "She only signed in September but we would love her to be with us for a long time. I think she's really special person and a really special talent.

"I think you can see the way she's built a brilliant culture with the team. I think her tactical decisions have been spot on and just her planning, she's so well prepared for every single eventuality it is super impressive."

When asked what impact Wiegman has had on the England team, Fran Kirby said: "She's brought a calmness to the group, she's taught us how to deal with the pressures that come with playing for a team like England and yeah she's been amazing with how she manages people.

"Those who aren't playing feel valued in everything she does, and yeah, she's been a really big factor in this."