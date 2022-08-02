Euro 2022 winners England are to play the United States at Wembley on Oct. 7, the FA announced on Tuesday.

It will be the first meeting at Wembley for England and the reigning World Cup holders, the U.S., and the Lionesses are a point away from securing their spot in the tournament next summer.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "It is really exciting to have the chance to play the USWNT at Wembley if we can make sure of qualification for the World Cup. It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros.

"It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward.

"As a team, we take nothing for granted with our goal of reaching the World Cup and whoever we play at home in October it will be special to have another Wembley fixture. After the positive experiences we have had this summer, it will be great to welcome as many fans as possible so that we can say thanks again for their incredible support."

England are five points clear of Austria, the only other team that can still top the group, with two matches remaining for both sides.