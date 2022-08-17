Sarina Wiegman speaks about the lasting impact of England's win at the Women's European Championship. (1:15)

England star Beth Mead and head coach Sarina Wiegman have been nominated for UEFA's women's player and coach of the year awards.

Mead helped lead the Lionesses to their first European title last month on home soil, being named player of the tournament and finishing as the joint top scorer with six goals.

England coach Sarina Wiegman heads the shortlist for the coaching award that also includes Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor of Champions League winner Lyon.

Under Wiegman, who took over as manager in 2021, England are unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions, winning 18 and drawing two.

Mead joins Germany's Lena Oberdorf and Spain's Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon D'Or winner, on the shortlist announced Wednesday by UEFA.

Oberdorf won the young player award at Euro 2022 and helped Germany reach the final.

The 20-year-old midfielder also helped her club Wolfsburg win the German league and reach the Champions League semifinals.

Putellas, the winner of both FIFA and UEFA player awards last season, starred for Barcelona on their run to the Champions League final against Lyon but missed Euro 2022 with Spain when she suffered a serious knee injury.

The three women got the most points on a 22-player list voted for by a jury of coaches whose teams played at Euro 2022 and in the Champions League, plus selected journalists.

The winners will be announced Aug. 25 in Istanbul at the draw for the group stage of the men's Champions League.