Alessia Russo helped England beat Germany to become European Champions in the summer. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley.

The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury.

Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored in their 2-1 victory against Germany in the final, and is said to be the breakout star of the tournament.

The 23-year-old Manchester United striker missed the Women's FA League Cup game against Aston Villa at the weekend, and will continue her rehabilitation at the club.

A replacement has not net been announced to Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad.