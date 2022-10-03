        <
        >

          Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury

          12:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley.

          The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury.

          Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored in their 2-1 victory against Germany in the final, and is said to be the breakout star of the tournament.

          - England star Alessia Russo wants to inspire young girls
          - Coach: USWNT to embrace 'adversity' at sold-out Wembley

          The 23-year-old Manchester United striker missed the Women's FA League Cup game against Aston Villa at the weekend, and will continue her rehabilitation at the club.

          A replacement has not net been announced to Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad.