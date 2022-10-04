Would Alessia Russo rather win WSL with Manchester United or win the World Cup with England? Find out in 'You Have to Answer'. (1:35)

England will be without captain Leah Williamson for Friday's clash against the United States at Wembley.

The FA announced on Tuesday that Serena Wiegman had called up Lotte Wubbon-Moy and Nikita Parris to the squad due to injury concerns over Williamson and Lucy Parker. At the time, Parker had been sent back to her club West Ham United to recover, but Williamson had stayed with the squad as they monitored the injury she picked up in training.

But later on Tuesday the FA released a statement, saying: "Following assessment on an injury sustained in training, Leah Williamson will leave the England senior women's squad and return to Arsenal for her rehabilitation."

The news comes as a bitter blow to England who are already without striker Alessia Russo after she withdrew from the squad on Monday due to injury.

Williamson captained England to their triumph at the summer's Euro 2022. Her absence means the Lionesses will be led out by a new skipper when they face the USWNT at a sold-out Wembley on Friday.