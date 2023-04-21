Tom Hamilton speaks about Leah Williamson's ACL injury which will see her miss the World Cup with England. (1:36)

England captain Leah Williamson will miss the 2023 Women's World Cup after scans confirmed she suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The news will come as a significant setback for England's World Cup hopes given Williamson was set to lead the Lionesses into this summer's tournament.

She captained England to their historic Euro 2022 triumph and has established herself as an instrumental part of Sarina Wiegman's team in the heart of defence, but the knee injury she sustained while playing for Arsenal at Manchester United on Wednesday has ruled her out for the Women's World Cup.

Arsenal said in a statement on Friday: "Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course.

"Everyone at Arsenal will be supporting Leah closely throughout the journey ahead and we would ask that her privacy is respected at this time."

Williamson picked up the injury in the 15th minute of the match as she tussled with Katie Zelem for the ball. There was minimal contact but Williamson landed awkwardly on her right leg.

"We are with you every step of the way @leahcwilliamson even if I have to be quiet some days in rehab. We got you girl all the love and strength in the world," Arsenal and England teammate Beth Mead said on Twitter.

With Williamson absent, England will need to appoint a new captain for this summer's tournament with her defensive partner Millie Bright expected to be a front-runner for the role. But Bright is also sidelined with a knee problem as Wiegman deals with what is threatening to descend into an injury crisis ahead of the tournament.

Euro 2022 Player of the Tournament Mead needs a "miracle" to be fit to play in the World Cup, according to Wiegman, as she continues her recovery from an ACL injury she picked up in December. Alongside Bright, her Chelsea teammate Fran Kirby is also recovering from a knee injury she sustained in January.

So while England remain hopeful both Bright and Kirby will be fit, the news of Williamson's injury means they will look set to be without two of their main stars at the World Cup. With Jill Scott and Ellen White both retiring post-Euros, it will be a new-look England side heading to Australia just a year after they won the Euros.

Williamson's injury means England will require a new partnership at the heart of their defence. She partnered Bright through the Euros so one option could be to shift Alex Greenwood to centre-back, or Wiegman could look to Esme Morgan who started in England's 2-0 defeat against Australia in Bright's absence.

While they have other options like Lotte Wubben-Moy it could also open the door for a return for Steph Houghton, England's former captain who is yet to feature under Wiegman.