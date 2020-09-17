Everton will face Fleetwood Town after a 3-0 win in the League Cup against Salford. Watch the Carabao Cup on ESPN+. (1:32)

Liverpool could face either Leicester City or Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after the draw was held following the completion of round two on Thursday.

Leicester facing Arsenal is the only all-Premier League clash in the yet-to-be-played third round, with the winner of that match in line to face Liverpool should they beat Lincoln City in their third-round tie.

- Carabao Cup on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

More round three matches featuring Premier League heavyweights include Manchester United-Luton Town, Chelsea-Barnsley, Tottenham-Leyton Orient and Manchester City-Bournemouth.

Not all Premier League sides have made it through to round three, however, as Wolves were eliminated after a 1-0 home loss to second-tier club Stoke on Thursday.

Burnley advanced to the third round after beating fellow Premier League side Sheffield United 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

The third round starts next week, with select matches available in the U.S. on ESPN+.