Liverpool and Arsenal will play each other twice in four days next week after being drawn to meet in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League champions eased past Lincoln City 7-2 in the third round on Thursday, while Aston Villa and Manchester City also won their ties to advance to fourth round matches against Stoke City and Burnley, respectively.

Arsenal and Liverpool will meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday evening and will then line-up on Merseyside again later in the week, most likely on Thursday. It will be the third time they have met in little over four weeks, with Arsenal winning the Community Shield on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United will also face back-to-back meetings at the Amex, firstly on Saturday and then again in midweek.

Holders Manchester City will travel to Burnley, while Everton will host West Ham United. Newport County have a home tie against Newcastle United, who notched their record away win when thrashing Morecambe 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Chelsea must await news on the outcome of the postponed Leyton Orient vs. Tottenham Hotspur third-round tie, which was called off after the League Two club returned several positive coronavirus tests. It is being reported that Orient will have to forfeit, which will send Spurs straight through to the fourth round and a home game against Chelsea. However, Spurs will also face Maccabi Haifa at home in the final qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday, which means an under-23 team is likely to take on Chelsea earlier in the week.

FULL DRAW

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Manchester City

Brentford vs. Fulham

Everton vs. West Ham

Aston Villa vs. Stoke City

Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs. Chelsea

Newport County vs. Newcastle United

Brighton vs. Manchester United

The fourth round will be played on Tuesday to Thursday next week, with select matches available in the U.S. on ESPN+.