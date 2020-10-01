Joe Willock scores the winning penalty for Arsenal after a 0-0 draw with Liverpool. Watch the Carabao Cup on ESPN+. (1:28)

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, while Everton host Manchester United following the quarterfinal draw on Thursday night.

In the other two quarterfinal ties, Championship side Brentford were drawn against Newcastle United and Stoke City were paired with Tottenham.

Arsenal, who beat Liverpool in the fourth round on penalties, will see their manager Mikel Arteta pitted against his former boss Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Manchester United will have their work cut out for them against Everton, the Premier League leaders at the time of the draw, in a match at Goodison Park.

The ties are scheduled to be played on the week starting Dec. 21.

Quarterfinal draw results:

- Stoke City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

- Brentford vs. Newcastle United

- Arsenal vs. Manchester City

- Everton vs. Manchester United