Manchester City are looking to win their fifth consecutive Carabao Cup trophy. Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City will travel to West Ham United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as they continue their bid for a fifth consecutive victory, while Arsenal welcome Leeds United.

City came from a goal behind to beat League 1 outfit Wycome Wanderers on Tuesday and dodged a tie against local rivals Manchester United, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Wednesday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Arsenal eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over League 1 side AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, while Leeds edged to a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Championship side Fulham.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will face Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round after they managed a penalty shootout victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool will travel to Championship side Preston North End. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Norwich on Tuesday, granting them a place in the fourth round.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Stoke City vs. Brentford

West Ham vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers vs. Sunderland Athletic

Preston North End vs. Liverpool