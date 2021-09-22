Manchester City will travel to West Ham United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as they continue their bid for a fifth consecutive victory, while Arsenal welcome Leeds United.
City came from a goal behind to beat League 1 outfit Wycome Wanderers on Tuesday and dodged a tie against local rivals Manchester United, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Wednesday.
Arsenal eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over League 1 side AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, while Leeds edged to a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Championship side Fulham.
Elsewhere, Chelsea will face Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round after they managed a penalty shootout victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.
Liverpool will travel to Championship side Preston North End. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Norwich on Tuesday, granting them a place in the fourth round.
Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Arsenal vs. Leeds United
Stoke City vs. Brentford
West Ham vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Queens Park Rangers vs. Sunderland Athletic
Preston North End vs. Liverpool