          Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal to welcome Leeds, Man City to face West Ham

          5:24 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City will travel to West Ham United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as they continue their bid for a fifth consecutive victory, while Arsenal welcome Leeds United.

          City came from a goal behind to beat League 1 outfit Wycome Wanderers on Tuesday and dodged a tie against local rivals Manchester United, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Wednesday.

          Arsenal eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over League 1 side AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday, while Leeds edged to a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Championship side Fulham.

          Elsewhere, Chelsea will face Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round after they managed a penalty shootout victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.

          Liverpool will travel to Championship side Preston North End. Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Norwich on Tuesday, granting them a place in the fourth round.

          Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

          Chelsea vs. Southampton

          Arsenal vs. Leeds United

          Stoke City vs. Brentford

          West Ham vs. Manchester City

          Leicester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

          Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Queens Park Rangers vs. Sunderland Athletic

          Preston North End vs. Liverpool