Four-time reigning winners Manchester City crash out of the Carabao Cup in a penalty shootout at West Ham, which moves on to the quarterfinals. (1:35)

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn to face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal with Brentford taking on Chelsea in another all-London derby.

Liverpool will face Leicester City and former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Sunderland, meanwhile, the only non-Premier League side left in the competition, travel to Arsenal.

West Ham, who beat Spurs in the Premier League last week, reached the last eight of the tournament after knocking out Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side had won the tournament in each of the last three years.

The ties will be played on Dec. 21 and 22 and broadcast live on ESPN.

Draw in full:

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Arsenal vs. Sunderland

Brentford vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. Leicester City