Caoimhin Kelleher comes up with two saves in the penalty shootout to send Liverpool to the Carabao Cup semifinals. (1:58)

Chelsea will face former boss Antonio Conte in the Carabao Cup semifinals as the Blues were drawn against Tottenham Hotspur.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The other two-legged semifinal will see Arsenal play Liverpool. The Gunners beat third-tier Sunderland on Tuesday, while the Reds needed penalties to eliminate Leicester City in a thriller on Wednesday.

The first legs will be the week of Jan. 3 with the second legs a week later. The final is set for Wembley on Feb. 27.(stream Carabao Cup matches on ESPN+).

A much-changed Chelsea side featuring three teenaged debutants beat west London rivals Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals. In the night's other London derby, hosts Tottenham beat West Ham United 2-1. Goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura edged Antonio Conte's side past West Ham who had equalised through Jarrod Bowen.

Conte coached Chelsea from 2016-18 where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup. He took over at Spurs for Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked after a poor start to the campaign, and is trying to deliver the north London team's first trophy since winning this competition in 2008.

Liverpool last won the Cup in 2012, while Arsenal have lost three finals since their last triumph in 1993. Holders Manchester City were eliminated in the previous round by West Ham.