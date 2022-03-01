The FC crew disagree about whether it was the right call to bring on Kepa for the penalty shootout. (2:08)

Was it the right decision to replace Mendy with Kepa? (2:08)

The Football Association has written to Harvey Elliott for observations after he was seen celebrating Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory with a red flare.

Liverpool claimed the trophy for a record ninth time after beating Chelsea 11-10 in an epic penalty shootout.

- Carabao Cup on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Elliott, 18, came on as a second-half substitute and slotted home Liverpool's ninth penalty in the shootout. He was clearly photographed holding a flare in the midst of the celebrations.

Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after Liverpool's Carabao Cup win. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The 18-year old was not originally in Jurgen Klopp's match-day squad, and was added to the bench after Thiago Alcantara was injured in the warm-up.

The final ended 0-0 after a guelling 120 minutes, with four goals being ruled out for offside in a match defined by missed opportunities and VAR controversies.

After 20 successful penalties, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up to make it 11-10 before his opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought on in the 119th minute, smashed his spot kick high over the bar.