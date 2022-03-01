        <
          Liverpool's Harvey Elliott contacted by FA over flare celebrations

          5:24 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Football Association has written to Harvey Elliott for observations after he was seen celebrating Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory with a red flare.

          Liverpool claimed the trophy for a record ninth time after beating Chelsea 11-10 in an epic penalty shootout.

          Elliott, 18, came on as a second-half substitute and slotted home Liverpool's ninth penalty in the shootout. He was clearly photographed holding a flare in the midst of the celebrations.

          Pyrotechnics are banned from football stadiums in England.

          The 18-year old was not originally in Jurgen Klopp's match-day squad, and was added to the bench after Thiago Alcantara was injured in the warm-up.

          The final ended 0-0 after a guelling 120 minutes, with four goals being ruled out for offside in a match defined by missed opportunities and VAR controversies.

          After 20 successful penalties, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up to make it 11-10 before his opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought on in the 119th minute, smashed his spot kick high over the bar.