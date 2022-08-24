Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the pick of the Carabao Cup third round matchups drawn on Wednesday, as the Premier League's elite make their entrance into the competition.

In another eagerly anticipated matchup, Manchester United will face off with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. There will also be a rematch between Leeds United and Wolves following the teams' clash on the opening weekend of the Premier League season that featured a heated exchange between managers Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage.

Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will take on League One side Derby County and Arsenal face an all-Premier League contest against Brighton.

The third round matches will take place between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10.

On Wednesday, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Leeds United overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the third round.

Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat League Two Tranmere Rovers who had taken the lead through a 24th-minute Elliott Nevitt finish.

Jamaal Lascelles brought Eddie Howe's side level with a close-range drive before the interval and New Zealand striker Chris Wood glanced in a superbly delivered corner from Kieran Trippier to secure a 2-1 win in the 52nd minute.

Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

A Louis Sinisterra strike from 20 metres put Leeds on their way before Mateusz Klich doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

A diving header from Mads Andersen gave Barnsley hope and they could have drawn level from the penalty spot but Callum Styles hit the post.

Klich made sure of the win with a curling shot in the 56th minute.

Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion cruised to a 3-0 win at League One Forest Green Rovers while Championship (second tier) Bristol City won 3-1 at League One Wycombe Wanderers.

The biggest upset in the second round came on Tuesday when Premier League Fulham went down 2-0 at the hands of fourth-tier Crawley Town.

Manager Marco Silva made 10 changes for the trip and Crawley took advantage when Tom Nichols slotted a 16th-minute opener.

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi made it 2-0 shortly after half-time and the hosts held on comfortably to prompt a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

Full draw as follows:

Leicester City vs. Newport County

Wolves vs. Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

West Ham vs. Blackburn

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Derby County

Burnley vs. Crawley Town

Bristol City vs. Lincoln City

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Stevenage vs. Charlton

MK Dons vs. Morecambe

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. Gillingham

Information from Reuters was used in this report