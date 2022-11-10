        <
          Carabao Cup 4th round draw: Man City and Liverpool to face off in blockbuster matchup

          Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the undoubted highlight of the Carabao Cup fourth round draw made on Thursday.

          The Premier League's top two from last season will clash just days after the climax of the 2022 World Cup at the end of December. City won four consecutive League Cup titles before Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to claim the trophy last season.

          Liverpool have struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

          City were made to work hard for their third-round victory over Chelsea.

          City's only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah's late strike giving them a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

          Among the other last 16 matchups, Manchester United, who beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the final third-round tie on Thursday, will welcome Championship leaders Burnley to Old Trafford.

          Meanwhile, Newcastle United will take on Bournemouth in an all-Premier League clash at St. James' Park.

          Full Carabao Cup 4th round draw:

          Wolves vs. Gillingham

          Southampton vs. Lincoln City

          Blackburn Rovers vs. Nottingham Forest

          Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

          Manchester City vs. Liverpool

          Manchester United vs. Burnley

          MK Dons vs. Leicester City

          Charlton Athletic vs. Brighton

