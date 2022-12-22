Manchester United get goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford as they advance in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Burnley. (2:17)

Manchester United were picked with League side One Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw on Thursday night.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Burnley 2-0 on Wednesday in the round of 16 to set up a clash with the only non-Premier League side left in the competition in Charlton, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.

The draw followed Manchester City's 3-2 win over holders Liverpool on Thursday. Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions will face Southampton in the quarterfinals, after Saints ran out to 2-1 winners over Lincoln City on Tuesday.

The other two quarterfinal ties feature Newcastle United hosting Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers travelling to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

The matches will be played in the week beginning Jan. 9.