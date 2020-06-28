Manchester United make tough work of Norwich in a 2-1 win after extra time. Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+. (1:43)

Manchester United will square off with Chelsea as the draw for the FA Cup semifinals was revealed Sunday.

Arsenal await the winners of the Newcastle United-Manchester City match on Sunday.

The semifinal round will be played July 18-19 while the final will be contested on Aug. 1. The games are scheduled to be held at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal, winners of a record 13 FA Cups, beat Sheffield United 2-1 earlier on Sunday to advance, while Chelsea defeated Leicester City 1-0.

Manchester United needed added extra time to defeat Premier League bottom dwellers Norwich City 2-1 on Saturday.