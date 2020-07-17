The FA Cup returns to its spiritual home this weekend, with both semifinals being played at Wembley, but in a place so laced with nostalgia, echoes of past glory and passion, it will be eerie to hear the venue silent as the four clubs chase a spot in the final.

But fear not, the ties will make their own noise. On Saturday, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side get a chance to knock over his old tutor Pep Guardiola, and his Manchester City side. In a week where City's European fortunes were played out in the courts of Switzerland, Guardiola is looking to retain the FA Cup and win the seventh major title of his four-year tenure.

For Arteta, who has been in the job eight months, it gives him an opportunity to have something to show for what has been a turbulent year for Arsenal.

On Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United and Frank Lampard's Chelsea go toe-to-toe at Wembley and, while both are distracted by their quests for a spot in the Premier League's top four, neither will want to lose momentum or miss out on a spot in the FA Cup final.

Pupil Arteta gets a chance to see off teacher Pep

The day before Liverpool lost 2-1 to Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the job Mikel Arteta has done at the Emirates.

"You can see the ideas, influenced by Pep," Klopp said. "Mikel would have had the same ideas when he was a player. Arsenal are a really exciting squad."

The NFL has a concept called the "coaching tree," where most techniques and approaches are traced back to previous bosses or influencers and then further back until the founder of this specific philosophy is established. A similar theory is used in football -- look at the new generation of German coaches and a fair few will find their roots in Helmut Gross and then Ralf Rangnick's gegenpressing philosophy. For those who have some Barcelona DNA, like Guardiola, their outlook on football has elements taken from Johan Cruyff's "Total Football." And so with Arteta, who was Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City before taking on the Arsenal job in December, there are tactical similarities with Arsenal adopting a high-press, 4-2-3-1 with defenders encouraged to pass out from the back.