          FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Marine, Arsenal get Newcastle in third round

          3:08 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Defending champions Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.

          Twelve-times winners Manchester United play host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa as they look to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.

          Manchester City are at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcome fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.

          The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10 (Stream games LIVE on ESPN+), is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

          The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

          Third round draw:

          Huddersfield Town vs. Plymouth Argyle

          Southampton vs. Shrewsbury Town

          Chorley vs. Derby County

          Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace

          Stockport County vs. West Ham United

          Oldham Athletic vs. AFC Bournemouth

          Manchester United vs. Watford

          Stevenage vs. Swansea City

          Everton vs. Rotherham United

          Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff City

          Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

          Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers

          Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United

          Canvey Island or Boreham Wood vs. Millwall

          Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers

          Stoke City vs. Leicester City

          Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End

          Crawley Town vs. Leeds United

          Burnley vs. Milton Keynes Dons

          Bristol City vs. Portsmouth

          Queens Park Rangers vs. Fulham

          Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

          Brentford vs. Middlesbrough

          Manchester City vs. Birmingham City

          Luton Town vs. Reading

          Chelsea vs. Morecambe

          Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

          Norwich City vs. Coventry City

          Blackpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

          Newport County vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

          Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town