Defending champions Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.
Twelve-times winners Manchester United play host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa as they look to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.
- Marcotti's Musings | Ogden on the Premier League
- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+
Manchester City are at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcome fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.
The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10 (Stream games LIVE on ESPN+), is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.
The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021.
Third round draw:
Huddersfield Town vs. Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs. Shrewsbury Town
Chorley vs. Derby County
Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs. West Ham United
Oldham Athletic vs. AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs. Watford
Stevenage vs. Swansea City
Everton vs. Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff City
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood vs. Millwall
Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City vs. Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End
Crawley Town vs. Leeds United
Burnley vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol City vs. Portsmouth
Queens Park Rangers vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Brentford vs. Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs. Birmingham City
Luton Town vs. Reading
Chelsea vs. Morecambe
Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City vs. Coventry City
Blackpool vs. West Bromwich Albion
Newport County vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town