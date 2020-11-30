Bristol Rovers trounce non-league Darlington, thanks in part to this defensive mishap. Watch FA Cup on ESPN+. (0:40)

Defending champions Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.

Twelve-times winners Manchester United play host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa as they look to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.

Manchester City are at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcome fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.

The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10 (Stream games LIVE on ESPN+), is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

Third round draw:

Huddersfield Town vs. Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs. Shrewsbury Town

Chorley vs. Derby County

Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs. West Ham United

Oldham Athletic vs. AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Watford

Stevenage vs. Swansea City

Everton vs. Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff City

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood vs. Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs. Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End

Crawley Town vs. Leeds United

Burnley vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City vs. Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs. Birmingham City

Luton Town vs. Reading

Chelsea vs. Morecambe

Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs. Coventry City

Blackpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

Newport County vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town