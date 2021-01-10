Tottenham ran out expectedly comfortable winners over their non-league opponents, but Sunday's game at Marine encapsulated all that is good and unique about the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

CROSBY, England -- They had a glitter ball hanging from the ceiling of the away-team changing room at Marine. Technically, it was the stadium bar, which had been hastily transformed for the Tottenham Hotspur players ahead of their FA Cup third round tie against a team ranked 161 places below in English football, but if anything summed up the surreal surroundings for Jose Mourinho's team, it was the sense of walking into a disco as they prepared to fend off an upset against a team seven tiers below them in the English football pyramid.

In the end, the biggest day in tiny Marine's history ended with Spurs winning 5-0, but it was always going to take the football equivalent of scaling Everest in running shoes for the non-league team to leave Mourinho's team on the wrong end of an FA Cup humiliation. Spurs turned up, did the job and headed straight back to London, but they won't forget their trip to Marine.

"The boys were professionals and didn't stop until the game was over in terms of result," Mourinho said. "The attitude was positive and that means a lot for me and also for the competition and to Marine's guys, because they felt we played seriously.

"Since 2004, I have been in England and I've never played against a side at this level in the pyramid. I'm not English, but I know what this means for everyone so I brought a good team, not just for the result, but also for the meaning of the cup."

play 2:02 Tottenham overpower Marine to advance in FA Cup Tottenham cruise past Marine in a 5-0 win to make the FA Cup fourth round.

This really was a unique experience for Mourinho and his Tottenham players. Captain Hugo Lloris and goalscoring talisman Harry Kane may have been given the day off, but it was still a multi-talented, high-profile collection of stars that disembarked the bus, including Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min, before stepping into a different universe from the one they usually inhabit in the Premier League.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the tiny visitors' changing room at the Marine Travel Arena was deemed too small for the Spurs squad and staff, so Mourinho led his players into the stadium bar to prepare for the game. In "normal" times, the bar is the social hub of Marine Football Club; it's also used as a meeting point for the Crosby Slimming World group. On Sunday, though, it was the locker room for a team that contested a Champions League final just 18 months ago.