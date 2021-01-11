Manchester United were drawn at home against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea will host Luton Town when matches are played on the weekend of Jan. 23 and 24 (all games streaming live on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

The draw sets up back-to-back weekend matches between the top two teams in the Premier League, as Liverpool host Man United at Anfield on Sunday, Jan. 17. It's the first time the two teams have met in the FA Cup since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.

Non-League Chorley, who shocked Championship side Derby in the third round, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

Defending champions Arsenal await the winner of the delayed third round match between Southampton and Shrewsbury Town to determine who they'll face as their title defence continues following a weekend win over Newcastle.

Manchester City travel to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, who beat eighth-tier Marine, travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League match-up while League Two side Crawley Town, who upset Leeds United, are away at Bournemouth.

The draw for the fifth round was also made on Monday, with the Premier League's "Big Six" avoiding match-ups against each other should they advance.

FOURTH ROUND Draw - Jan. 23 and 24

Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town

Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs. Arsenal

Barnsley vs. Norwich City

Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs. Bristol City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs. Luton Town

Stockport/West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

FIFTH ROUND - Week beginning Feb. 8

Fulham/Burnley vs. Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Man United/Liverpool vs. Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster

Sheff United/Plymouth vs. Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves vs. Saints/Arsenal/Shrewsbury

Barnsley/Norwich vs. Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheff Wed. vs. Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea/Forest vs. Cheltenham Town or Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester City vs. Brighton/Blackpool

