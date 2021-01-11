        <
        >

          FA Cup Fourth Round: Manchester United drawn with Liverpool

          play
          Top 5 FA Cup 3rd-round goals from Sunday (1:20)

          Amazing team goals, stellar long-range efforts and big names headline Sunday's FA Cup third-round action. (1:20)

          2:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United were drawn at home against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea will host Luton Town when matches are played on the weekend of Jan. 23 and 24 (all games streaming live on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

          The draw sets up back-to-back weekend matches between the top two teams in the Premier League, as Liverpool host Man United at Anfield on Sunday, Jan. 17. It's the first time the two teams have met in the FA Cup since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.

          - Stream FA Cup live on ESPN+ in the U.S.
          - Ogden: Minnows Marine show FA Cup magic despite exit to Spurs

          Non-League Chorley, who shocked Championship side Derby in the third round, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

          Defending champions Arsenal await the winner of the delayed third round match between Southampton and Shrewsbury Town to determine who they'll face as their title defence continues following a weekend win over Newcastle.

          Manchester City travel to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, who beat eighth-tier Marine, travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

          Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League match-up while League Two side Crawley Town, who upset Leeds United, are away at Bournemouth.

          The draw for the fifth round was also made on Monday, with the Premier League's "Big Six" avoiding match-ups against each other should they advance.

          FOURTH ROUND Draw - Jan. 23 and 24

          Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City
          AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town
          Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest
          Manchester United vs. Liverpool
          Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs. Arsenal
          Barnsley vs. Norwich City
          Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Millwall vs. Bristol City
          Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Blackpool
          Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
          Fulham vs. Burnley
          Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle
          Chelsea vs. Luton Town
          Stockport/West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers
          Brentford vs. Leicester City
          Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

          FIFTH ROUND - Week beginning Feb. 8

          Fulham/Burnley vs. Bournemouth/Crawley Town
          Man United/Liverpool vs. Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster
          Sheff United/Plymouth vs. Millwall/Bristol City
          Chorley/Wolves vs. Saints/Arsenal/Shrewsbury
          Barnsley/Norwich vs. Chelsea/Luton Town
          Everton/Sheff Wed. vs. Wycombe/Tottenham
          Swansea/Forest vs. Cheltenham Town or Manchester City
          Brentford/Leicester City vs. Brighton/Blackpool

          Information from Reuters was used in this story.