Manchester United were drawn at home against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea will host Luton Town when matches are played on the weekend of Jan. 23 and 24 (all games streaming live on ESPN+ in the U.S.).
The draw sets up back-to-back weekend matches between the top two teams in the Premier League, as Liverpool host Man United at Anfield on Sunday, Jan. 17. It's the first time the two teams have met in the FA Cup since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.
Non-League Chorley, who shocked Championship side Derby in the third round, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.
Defending champions Arsenal await the winner of the delayed third round match between Southampton and Shrewsbury Town to determine who they'll face as their title defence continues following a weekend win over Newcastle.
Manchester City travel to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, who beat eighth-tier Marine, travel to Wycombe Wanderers.
Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League match-up while League Two side Crawley Town, who upset Leeds United, are away at Bournemouth.
The draw for the fifth round was also made on Monday, with the Premier League's "Big Six" avoiding match-ups against each other should they advance.
FOURTH ROUND Draw - Jan. 23 and 24
Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town
Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs. Arsenal
Barnsley vs. Norwich City
Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall vs. Bristol City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham vs. Burnley
Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs. Luton Town
Stockport/West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers
Brentford vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
FIFTH ROUND - Week beginning Feb. 8
Fulham/Burnley vs. Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Man United/Liverpool vs. Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster
Sheff United/Plymouth vs. Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves vs. Saints/Arsenal/Shrewsbury
Barnsley/Norwich vs. Chelsea/Luton Town
Everton/Sheff Wed. vs. Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea/Forest vs. Cheltenham Town or Manchester City
Brentford/Leicester City vs. Brighton/Blackpool
Information from Reuters was used in this story.