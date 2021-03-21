Manchester City, who are chasing silverware on four fronts, have been drawn against Chelsea in the pick of the FA Cup semifinals.

Pep Guardiola's side could secure an unprecedented quadruple this season but they will need to overcome a Chelsea side who remain unbeaten in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January.

City, who lead the Premier League by 14 points and have already booked a Wembley date this season after reaching the League Cup final on April 25, edged past Everton on Saturday with a 2-0 win.

Chelsea, who were beaten finalists last year, defeated Sheffield United by the same scoreline on Sunday.

Southampton cruised into the FA Cup semifinal with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday and will meet Leicester City, who defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.

Leicester will have the chance to reach their first FA Cup final since 1969 and win the competition for the first time in their history.

Both games will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 17 and 18.

Draw in full:

Leicester vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Manchester City