The FA Cup third-round draw was revealed on Monday, with Manchester United hosting Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and title holders Leicester City welcoming former coach Claudio Ranieri and Watford among the more notable fixtures.

The matches (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.), to be played from Jan. 7-10, include teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship. Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term.

It will be Liverpool legend Gerrard's first trip to Old Trafford since taking over as Villa manager.

Ranieri led Leicester to their improbable run to the Premier League title in 2015-16. Now manager at Watford, Raneiri and his side will visit the Foxes, who earned the Cup under Brendan Rodgers last May in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

West Ham United hosting Leeds United is the other tie featuring two Premier League teams.

Other notable matchups include Chelsea hosting non-league side Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town visiting Anfield to take on Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Morecambe, Arsenal traveling to Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City away to Swindon Town.

FA Cup third round draw in full:

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield Town

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal