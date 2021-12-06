The FA Cup third-round draw was revealed on Monday, with Manchester United hosting Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and title holders Leicester City welcoming former coach Claudio Ranieri and Watford among the more notable fixtures.
- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access
The matches (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.), to be played from Jan. 7-10, include teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship. Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term.
It will be Liverpool legend Gerrard's first trip to Old Trafford since taking over as Villa manager.
Ranieri led Leicester to their improbable run to the Premier League title in 2015-16. Now manager at Watford, Raneiri and his side will visit the Foxes, who earned the Cup under Brendan Rodgers last May in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.
West Ham United hosting Leeds United is the other tie featuring two Premier League teams.
Other notable matchups include Chelsea hosting non-league side Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town visiting Anfield to take on Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Morecambe, Arsenal traveling to Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City away to Swindon Town.
FA Cup third round draw in full:
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield Town
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal