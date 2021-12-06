        <
          FA Cup draw: Gerrard's Aston Villa to visit Manchester United; Leicester welcome Raneiri's Watford

          The FA Cup third-round draw was revealed on Monday, with Manchester United hosting Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and title holders Leicester City welcoming former coach Claudio Ranieri and Watford among the more notable fixtures.

          The matches (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.), to be played from Jan. 7-10, include teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship. Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for COVID-19 enforced reasons last term.

          It will be Liverpool legend Gerrard's first trip to Old Trafford since taking over as Villa manager.

          Ranieri led Leicester to their improbable run to the Premier League title in 2015-16. Now manager at Watford, Raneiri and his side will visit the Foxes, who earned the Cup under Brendan Rodgers last May in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

          West Ham United hosting Leeds United is the other tie featuring two Premier League teams.

          Other notable matchups include Chelsea hosting non-league side Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town visiting Anfield to take on Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Morecambe, Arsenal traveling to Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City away to Swindon Town.

          FA Cup third round draw in full:

          Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

          Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

          Stoke City v Leyton Orient

          Swansea City v Southampton

          Chelsea v Chesterfield Town

          Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

          Cardiff City v Preston North End

          Coventry City v Derby County

          Burnley v Huddersfield Town

          West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

          Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

          Leicester City v Watford

          Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

          Hartlepool United v Blackpool

          Hull City v Everton

          Bristol City v Fulham

          Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

          Millwall v Crystal Palace

          Port Vale v Brentford

          Swindon Town v Manchester City

          Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

          Luton Town v Harrogate Town

          Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

          Manchester United v Aston Villa

          Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

          Newcastle United v Cambridge United

          Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

          Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

          West Ham United v Leeds United

          Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

          Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

          Nottingham Forest v Arsenal