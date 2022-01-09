        <
        >

          FA Cup fourth round draw Leicester to continue defence vs. Arsenal/Forest

          play
          Firmino back heels Liverpool into the 4th round (0:52)

          Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's third goal with some style as the Reds are well on their way to the FA Cup fourth round. (0:52)

          12:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Arsenal have been drawn against holders Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round, should they beat Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Sunday. (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

          Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Middlesbrough if Ralf Rangnick's side can find a way past Aston Villa in their third-round clash on Monday.

          - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)
          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          Chelsea will look to avoid a cup upset when they face League One side Plymouth Town, while Liverpool have been drawn to play Cardiff City.

          The lowest-ranked side left in the competition, non-league Kiddersminster Harriers, will host Premier League side West Ham United, while Cambridge United, who stunned Newcastle United in a 1-0 win on Saturday, face Luton Town.

          The FA Cup fourth round is scheduled to be played between Feb. 4-7

          Full FA Cup fourth round draw

          Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool United

          Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood

          Huddersfield Town vs. Barnsley

          Peterborough United vs. Queens Park Rangers

          Cambridge United vs. Luton Town

          Southampton vs. Coventry City

          Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle

          Everton vs. Brentford

          Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Ham United

          Manchester United or Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough

          Tottenham vs. Brighton

          Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

          Stoke City vs. Wigan

          Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs. Leicester City

          Manchester City vs. Fulham

          Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City