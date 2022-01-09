Arsenal have been drawn against holders Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round, should they beat Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Sunday. (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.).
Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Middlesbrough if Ralf Rangnick's side can find a way past Aston Villa in their third-round clash on Monday.
Chelsea will look to avoid a cup upset when they face League One side Plymouth Town, while Liverpool have been drawn to play Cardiff City.
The lowest-ranked side left in the competition, non-league Kiddersminster Harriers, will host Premier League side West Ham United, while Cambridge United, who stunned Newcastle United in a 1-0 win on Saturday, face Luton Town.
The FA Cup fourth round is scheduled to be played between Feb. 4-7
Full FA Cup fourth round draw
Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool United
Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs. Barnsley
Peterborough United vs. Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs. Luton Town
Southampton vs. Coventry City
Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs. Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Ham United
Manchester United or Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough
Tottenham vs. Brighton
Liverpool vs. Cardiff City
Stoke City vs. Wigan
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City