Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's third goal with some style as the Reds are well on their way to the FA Cup fourth round. (0:52)

Arsenal have been drawn against holders Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round, should they beat Nottingham Forest at City Ground on Sunday. (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Middlesbrough if Ralf Rangnick's side can find a way past Aston Villa in their third-round clash on Monday.

Chelsea will look to avoid a cup upset when they face League One side Plymouth Town, while Liverpool have been drawn to play Cardiff City.

The lowest-ranked side left in the competition, non-league Kiddersminster Harriers, will host Premier League side West Ham United, while Cambridge United, who stunned Newcastle United in a 1-0 win on Saturday, face Luton Town.

The FA Cup fourth round is scheduled to be played between Feb. 4-7

Full FA Cup fourth round draw

Crystal Palace vs. Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs. Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs. Barnsley

Peterborough United vs. Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs. Luton Town

Southampton vs. Coventry City

Chelsea vs. Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs. Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs. Middlesbrough

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

Stoke City vs. Wigan

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City