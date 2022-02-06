Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round while Liverpool will welcome Norwich City if they beat Cardiff City on Sunday.

Manchester City, who won the competition in 2019, face a trip to Peterborough United and Middlesbrough's reward for beating Manchester United is a visit from Tottenham Hotspur.

Boreham Wood, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, could face Frank Lampard's Everton if they overcome Championship side Bournemouth on Sunday.

Holders Leicester City must still overcome Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest and will face Huddersfield Town in the fifth round with a win.

Southampton vs. West Ham United, who narrowly beat National League Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, is the only guaranteed all-Premier League tie in the fifth round.

Crystal Palace, managed by four-time FA Cup-winner Patrick Vieira, welcome Stoke City.

Ties will be played on Wednesday March 5 to minimise disruption to league fixtures.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Luton Town vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City

Peterborough United vs. Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City vs. Norwich City

Southampton vs. West Ham United

Middlesbrough vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town

Everton vs. Bournemouth or AFC Boreham Wood