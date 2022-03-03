Frank Leboeuf examines Liverpool's odds of winning four trophies this season after advancing in the FA Cup. (0:59)

Will Liverpool be able to pull off the quadruple? (0:59)

Chelsea will visit Championship side Middlesbrough in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, in a rematch of the 1997 final, while Manchester City will travel away to Southampton in the only confirmed all-Premier League tie.

In the other ties, Crystal Palace will host the winners of Thursday's fifth-round matchup between Everton and Boreham Wood while Liverpool will go away to either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town. The two Championship clubs will face off in the final fifth round tie on Monday.

FA Cup quarterfinal draw

Crystal Palace vs. Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Manchester City