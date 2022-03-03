Chelsea will visit Championship side Middlesbrough in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, in a rematch of the 1997 final, while Manchester City will travel away to Southampton in the only confirmed all-Premier League tie.
In the other ties, Crystal Palace will host the winners of Thursday's fifth-round matchup between Everton and Boreham Wood while Liverpool will go away to either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town. The two Championship clubs will face off in the final fifth round tie on Monday.
FA Cup quarterfinal draw
Crystal Palace vs. Everton or Boreham Wood
Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool
Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Manchester City