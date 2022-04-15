Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are the last four standing as the FA Cup semifinals await at Wembley Stadium. (1:42)

Pep Guardiola is sweating the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup semifinal with Liverpool after both were forced to sit out training on Friday.

The pair were substituted during the second half of the 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and were unable to take part in the session in London on Friday, 24 hours before the meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side at Wembley (stream live at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+).

De Bruyne needed stitches in his calf while Walker was pictured wearing a protective boot as City left the Wanda Metropolitano.

"They didn't train today," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "We'll see tomorrow, but apparently it'd be so close after what happened on Wednesday.

"Kyle had a big twist and he is getting better, but we will see the process for the next hours and next days for the next games. Sometimes it happens in football. "It happened many times this season with many players. We adjust and go over there."

Ruben Dias could return to the City team following a hamstring injury while Guardiola says he will wait until the morning of the game before deciding whether USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen will start over regular No.1 Ederson.

It is the fifth time City have reached the FA Cup semifinals under Guardiola, but only once have they gone on to lift the trophy, beating Watford 6-0 in the 2019 final.

"I would have loved, from five semifinals to reach five finals, and win all five finals," added Guardiola. "This would have been my dream but I don't have regrets. Win or lose I am closer to my players. We've arrived now one month and a half from the end of the season.

"We are in two semifinals in big competitions and the other one we didn't win this season.

"We are in the Premier League top of the league. Come on. It's great. We are so satisfied about what we have done so far but it is not enough. We [always] have to try one more time, one more game."