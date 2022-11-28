The FA Cup third round will be played between Jan. 6-9. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea were drawn away to Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Wednesday, while Manchester United face Everton.

City have already knocked Chelsea out of England's other domestic cup this season with a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup third round on Nov. 9.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal were drawn against League One side Oxford United, while holders Liverpool will face Wolves.

The third round will take place between Jan. 6-9, with the final due to be held at Wembley Stadium on June 3.