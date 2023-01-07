Watch the Game Highlights from Coventry City vs. Wrexham, 01/07/2023 (1:55)

Wrexham claimed a sensational 4-3 upset victory over Championship side Coventry in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Welsh side -- owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney -- were engaged in a seven-goal thriller as they beat Coventry, a side three tiers above them.

Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got the National League side off to a flying start with a pair of early goals in the opening 20 minutes before Coventry's Ben Sheaf pulled one back toward the end of the first half.

Wrexham's Thomas O'Connor restored their two-goal advantage with a header on the stroke of half-time.

Coventry's Jonathan Panzo was sent off on 57 minutes for a handball in his own penalty box, with Paul Mullin converting for Wrexham's fourth, which looked to have spelled the end for the hosts.

I'm completely and totally speechless. What a club. What a town. What a win. @Wrexham_AFC forever. https://t.co/9SzQUAVAX2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 7, 2023

But Coventry refused to roll over. First, substitute Viktor Gyokeres pulled one back on 67 minutes before Kasey Palmer netted a free-kick shortly after to set up a tense final period.

Despite Coventry's efforts, Wrexham held on to claim a memorable victory and a place in the fourth round.