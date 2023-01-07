        <
        >

          FA Cup third round: Wrexham claim upset win in seven-goal thriller

          play
          Coventry City vs. Wrexham - Game Highlights (1:55)

          Watch the Game Highlights from Coventry City vs. Wrexham, 01/07/2023 (1:55)

          3:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Wrexham claimed a sensational 4-3 upset victory over Championship side Coventry in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

          The Welsh side -- owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney -- were engaged in a seven-goal thriller as they beat Coventry, a side three tiers above them.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee got the National League side off to a flying start with a pair of early goals in the opening 20 minutes before Coventry's Ben Sheaf pulled one back toward the end of the first half.

          Wrexham's Thomas O'Connor restored their two-goal advantage with a header on the stroke of half-time.

          Coventry's Jonathan Panzo was sent off on 57 minutes for a handball in his own penalty box, with Paul Mullin converting for Wrexham's fourth, which looked to have spelled the end for the hosts.

          But Coventry refused to roll over. First, substitute Viktor Gyokeres pulled one back on 67 minutes before Kasey Palmer netted a free-kick shortly after to set up a tense final period.

          Despite Coventry's efforts, Wrexham held on to claim a memorable victory and a place in the fourth round.