The winner of Manchester City and Chelsea could face a tough task against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.
City and Chelsea face off on Sunday for a place in the next round, with the winner drawn to play either Arsenal or third-tier side Oxford United.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
Elsewhere, Manchester United will host Reading, while Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Preston North End.
Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, claimed an upset 4-3 win over Coventry City on Saturday, earning a place in the fourth round where they will face Championship side Sheffield United.