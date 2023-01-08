Dale Johnson explains why Wolves' third goal against Liverpool was ruled out in their 2-2 draw in the FA Cup. (1:30)

The winner of Manchester City and Chelsea could face a tough task against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

City and Chelsea face off on Sunday for a place in the next round, with the winner drawn to play either Arsenal or third-tier side Oxford United.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will host Reading, while Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Preston North End.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, claimed an upset 4-3 win over Coventry City on Saturday, earning a place in the fourth round where they will face Championship side Sheffield United.