          FA Cup fourth round draw: Chelsea/Man City could face Arsenal; Man United to play Reading

          Why was Wolves' late winner ruled out by VAR? (1:30)

          Dale Johnson explains why Wolves' third goal against Liverpool was ruled out in their 2-2 draw in the FA Cup. (1:30)

          11:21 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The winner of Manchester City and Chelsea could face a tough task against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

          City and Chelsea face off on Sunday for a place in the next round, with the winner drawn to play either Arsenal or third-tier side Oxford United.

          Elsewhere, Manchester United will host Reading, while Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Preston North End.

          Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, claimed an upset 4-3 win over Coventry City on Saturday, earning a place in the fourth round where they will face Championship side Sheffield United.