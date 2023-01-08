Man City into round four of the FA Cup after 4-0 win against Chelsea (2:05)

Manchester City have condemned alleged anti-gay chanting during their FA Cup victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Football Association are set to investigate chants heard during the second half of the third round tie, which Pep Guardiola's side won 4-0.

The FA are also investigating alleged anti-gay chanting aimed at Everton manager and former Chelsea player Frank Lampard during the third round tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday.

A statement issued by Manchester City on Sunday read: "Manchester City strongly condemns the behaviour of a minority of fans who engaged in discriminatory chanting at today's match. We are proud to celebrate inclusivity in football and ask all fans to join us in creating a positive environment and atmosphere, where everyone is welcomed, accepted and has a fantastic matchday experience."

An FA Spokesperson said: "We strongly condemn the use of the term 'rent boy' and we are determined to drive it out of our game. We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

"Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

"We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch."