Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, could face Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round.
The non-League club were moments away from producing another shock win in the FA Cup but conceded a late goal to draw 3-3 against Sheffield United.
If Wrexham manage to win their FA Cup replay, they will host Antonio Conte's Spurs side who progressed into the fifth round with a 2-0 win over Preston.
Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United avoided each other in Monday's draw and face the prospect of playing against lower league opposition.
Pep Guardiola's team face a trip to Championship side Bristol City while Ten Hag's side will host Derby County or West Ham United.
Ties will take place in the week commencing Feb. 27.
FA Cup fifth round draw:
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town