Wrexham AFC co-owner and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds makes a mess of throwing back to the ESPN studio after his interview with Alexis Nunes. (0:47)

Ryan Reynolds messes up on air at Wrexham FA Cup clash (0:47)

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, could face Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round.

The non-League club were moments away from producing another shock win in the FA Cup but conceded a late goal to draw 3-3 against Sheffield United.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Blake Lively gets ESPN+ to watch Ryan Reynolds in FA Cup

If Wrexham manage to win their FA Cup replay, they will host Antonio Conte's Spurs side who progressed into the fifth round with a 2-0 win over Preston.

Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United avoided each other in Monday's draw and face the prospect of playing against lower league opposition.

Pep Guardiola's team face a trip to Championship side Bristol City while Ten Hag's side will host Derby County or West Ham United.

Ties will take place in the week commencing Feb. 27.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City v Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United

Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town