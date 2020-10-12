Ogden: Pogba is one of the most overrated players in the world (0:47)

Paul Scholes is returning to management to take temporary charge of Salford City after the English Football League (EFL) League Two outfit -- owned by Manchester United's Class of 92 -- terminated the contract of manager Graham Alexander.

Former United and England midfielder Scholes, a co-owner of Salford with Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville, has accepted the role of caretaker manager at the Peninsula Stadium and will take charge of the team for Saturday's trip to Port Vale.

- Class of 92: Man United legends dream big with Salford City

Despite Salford sitting in fifth position in League Two, just one point outside the promotion places, the club have taken the decision to sack Alexander after winning just one of their last 10 home games in the league during 2020.

The former Burnley and Scotland defender guided Salford to promotion from the National League in 2018-19, but the club are determined to win promotion to League One this season to justify the biggest playing budget in the division.

Scholes has not managed since walking out on League Two Oldham Athletic in March 2019 after just a month in the job at Boundary Park.

The 45-year-old was in charge for just seven games, winning once and losing three times, before resigning due to disagreements with the Oldham owner.