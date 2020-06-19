Craig Burley says Paul Pogba and Harry Kane both showed signs of fitness issues after a long layoff. (1:34)

Jose Mourinho pointed the finger of blame at VAR as his Tottenham Hotspur side were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United by a late penalty on Friday.

Spurs were on course for three valuable points in the race for a Champions League qualification slot when David De Gea failed to keep out Steven Bergwijn's first-half strike.

But Bruno Fernandes' 81st-minute penalty after Paul Pogba was bundled over by Eric Dier made sure United went home with a 1-1 draw to stay fifth, four points above eighth-placed Spurs.

It could have been worse for Tottenham, but another United penalty in stoppage time was rescinded by VAR after Fernandes went down under apparently no contact from Dier.

"I am not happy with the penalty and not happy with the second penalty," Mourinho said. "I am unhappy with the VAR, not the referee on the first, the referee can make a mistake but VAR is there to do the job.