Man United lifted by Greenwood 9/10 as attack shines vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team had to come from behind, but a double from Mason Greenwood, a penalty from Marcus Rashford and goals from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes ensured United collected another valuable three points in the race for the top four and plunged Bournemouth further into relegation trouble.

Junior Stanislas gave Bournemouth the lead before Greenwood, Rashford and Martial all scored before half-time. Former United striker Josh King made it 3-2 from the spot shortly after the break only for Greenwood to smash in a fourth and Fernandes to add a fifth with a delicate free-kick from the edge of the box.

Positives

Solskjaer's team went a goal down, but by the time referee Mike Dean had blown the half-time whistle, each of United's front three had found the net. Rashford and Martial have now both got 20 goals each in all competitions -- the first time that has happened at Old Trafford since Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez in the 2010-11 campaign.

Negatives

United have been good defensively but Bournemouth's goal came after a catalogue of errors. Victor Lindelof failed to clear the first ball, Harry Maguire was made to look silly on the touchline by Stanislas and David De Gea was beaten very easily at his near post. It was enough for Solskjaer to seek out Maguire for a chat at the drinks break.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- United were unchanged for the third successive Premier League game for the first time since November 2006. Solskjaer might have wanted to give Greenwood a rest after two consecutive Premier League starts but the 18-year-old was picked again and it paid off. United did not defend as well as they would have wanted but it doesn't really matter when you score five.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 6 -- Not much the Spaniard could do for Bournemouth's goal with Stanislas shooting from so close.

DF Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 7 -- Becoming more and more of a threat probing forward from right-back.

DF Luke Shaw, 7 -- His cross to the back post led to Adam Smith handling in the box and conceding the penalty.

DF Harry Maguire, 5 -- Nutmegged by Stanislas on the touchline as Bournemouth took the lead.

DF Victor Lindelof, 5 -- Contributed to Bournemouth's opening goal when he didn't deal with the first ball into the box. Given the run around by King and went off at half time.

MF Nemanja Matic, 6 -- Didn't do Eric Bailly any favours with the pass that led to Bournemouth's penalty. Not quite as tidy as usual.

MF Paul Pogba, 7 -- Short and long-range passing was effortless, especially one drilled over 40 yards onto Shaw's chest. Played 90 minutes for the first time since September.

MF Bruno Fernandes, 8 -- Should have done better after being sent through by Rashford. Good spot to find Greenwood for the equaliser then scored a belter of a free-kick.

FW Mason Greenwood, 9 -- Touch and strike to equalise was stunning. Second goal with his right foot was even better.

FW Marcus Rashford, 8 -- Beautifully-weighted pass to give Fernandes as early sight of goal. Drew a good save from Aaron Ramsdale with a free-kick and took a cool penalty.

FW Anthony Martial, 8 -- Involved in the penalty with a header back across goal then scored a fabulous goal on the stroke of half-time after cutting in from the left and finding the top corner.

Substitutes

DF Eric Bailly (for Lindelof, 45), 6 -- Gave away a penalty within a minute of coming on

MF Fred (for Matic, 66), 6 -- Battled in midfield.

FW Daniel James (for Greenwood, 74) -- N/A

FW Odion Ighalo (for Rashford, 80) -- N/A

MF Juan Mata (for Martial, 80) -- N/A