We now know how the Premier League's slots in the Champions League and the Europe League will be filled -- but there could eventually be EIGHT English teams in European competition. Here's how.

Who qualified for the Champions League?

Liverpool and Man City secured their places long before the last day of the season. Chelsea and Manchester United pipped Leicester City to the final two places on the last day.

Champions League group stage: Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea

Who qualified for the Europa League?

Leicester go direct to the Europa League group stage along with the FA Cup winners. As Man City won the Carabao Cup and do not need the Europa League place associated with it, that transfers to the Premier League, so Tottenham will enter the competition in the second qualifying round. Next season, this round will take place on Sept. 17 as a one-legged tie. Arsenal are into the Europa League group stage as FA Cup winners.

Europa League group stage: Leicester, Arsenal

Europa League second qualifying round: Tottenham

What happens if Chelsea or Man City win the Champions League?

Because both finished in the top four it won't have any effect on the number of Premier League teams in the Champions League. It purely means teams from other leagues will move up a round to fill the empty slot.

If the UCL titleholder does not take the place in the group stage reserved for them -- so this would be the same if, say, Bayern Munich, Juventus or Chelsea, won the competition and finished in the top four -- the champions of country ranked 11th in UEFA's coefficient go direct to the group stage. For next season, this will be the champions of the Netherlands, Ajax Amsterdam (they assume rank 1 even though the Dutch did not name champions).

The champions of the Czech Republic (Sparta Prague), Greece (Olympiakos), Israel (Maccabi Tel Aviv) and Cyprus (Omonia) also move up to start in a later qualifying round.

Man City have been saved from a European ban next season. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What happens if Man United or Wolves win the Europa League?

If Man United win, it will not impact any access to either competition from the Premier League. But the place reserved for the Europa League titleholder in the Champions League group stage will go to Stade Rennes, who should have entered in the third qualifying round. The runners-up of Turkey (Besiktas) and Netherlands (AZ Alkmaar) would move up a round.

If Wolves win the Europa League, England would have a total of EIGHT teams in Europe -- five in the Champions League with the Europa League allocation of three unaffected. This is because the place for the European titleholder does not affect places earned domestically.

Champions League: Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Wolves (Europa League winners)

Europa League group stage: Leicester, Arsenal

Europa League second qualifying round: Tottenham

What if English teams win both competitions?

Chelsea or Man City winning the Champions League would not affect the allocation.

If both European winners finish in the top four (for instance Man City, Man United), the Premier League allocation is unchanged.

If one of the two European winners finish outside the top four and outside a Europa League place (for instance Man City and Wolves), England would play with EIGHT teams in Europe -- five teams in the Champions League, and three in the Europa League.

Champions League: Liverpool, Man City (Champions League winners), Man United, Chelsea, Wolves (Europa League winners)

Europa League group stage: Leicester, Arsenal

Europa League second qualifying round: Tottenham