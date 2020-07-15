MANCHESTER -- Manchester City were made to work by relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium but were inspired to a 2-1 win thanks to a sublime free kick from David Silva.

Silva, whose career at City is coming to an end, curled in an effort from 20 yards to put the hosts ahead on six minutes. Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 before half-time with his 13th Premier League goal of the season but Bournemouth were always in the game and substitute David Brooks gave them a glimmer of hope with a tap-in two minutes from time.

Bournemouth had 14 shots -- six more than City -- but after a tense six minutes of stoppage time, City hung on.

Positives

Jesus went eight games without a goal either side of the break but the Brazilian has now got three in three games. His goal here showcased everything he's good at -- quick feet in a tight area and an unstoppable finish. His return to form is well-timed with Sergio Aguero still recovering from knee surgery and Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals to come on Saturday. His goal against Bournemouth was his 21st of the season to equal his best tally since moving to England.

Negatives

It was another good result for City at the Etihad post-restart but Guardiola, ever the perfectionist, will not have been happy with how his team responded after taking the lead. City seemed to lose control after Silva's free kick and Bournemouth had plenty of chances to equalise before Jesus made it 2-0 on 39 minutes. After that, the result should never have been in doubt but City were clinging on by the end.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Gab & Juls podcast: Is FFP finished?

- ICYMI: Latest from Europe's top leagues

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- The City manager made six changes from the win over Brighton, perhaps with one eye on the FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal on Saturday. Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte were all named on the bench against Bournemouth but you would expect to see all four back in the team at Wembley.

STREAM ESPN FC TV ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and a host of other guests every day as football plots a path through the coronavirus crisis. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Ederson, 7 -- Drilled a flat goal kick into Gabriel Jesus' path from 50 yards away and made one fantastic full-length save from a Junior Stanislas free kick.

DF Kyle Walker, 7 -- Lively up and down the right and put in one dangerous cross early in the first half. Replaced by Eric Garcia at half-time.

DF Benjamin Mendy, 6 -- Got in some good positions but wasted a lot of chances to cross.

DF John Stones, 6 -- Did well to head away Jack Stacey's cross with Dan Gosling waiting to score. Caught out for Bournemouth's goal.

DF Nicolas Otamendi, 7 -- Made a heroic block on the six-yard line just as Dominic Solanke looked set to shoot into an empty net.

MF Fernandinho, 7 -- Made a rare start in midfield after a season in which he's played primarily at centre-back. Flashed a shot just past the post from 30 yards.

Gabriel Jesus now has 13 Premier League goals and a career-high tying 21 in all competitions. Photo by Dave Thompson/Pool via Getty Images

MF Ilkay Gundogan, 7 -- Threw himself in front of Gosling's shot after Ederson had dropped Stanislas' cross from the right.

MF David Silva, 8 -- His goal from a free kick to open the scoring after six minutes was one of the best you will see all season.

FW Phil Foden, 6 -- Making his fourth start since the break, the youngster had a couple of heavy touches and couldn't quite get into the game.

FW Bernardo Silva, 6 -- Worked hard and scuffed one half-chance before going off at half-time for Raheem Sterling.

FW Gabriel Jesus, 8 -- Scored for the third game in a row when he nutmegged Stacey in a tight space and smashed his finish into the far corner.

Substitutes

DF Eric Garcia, 6 -- Not much came down his side.

MF Raheem Sterling, 6 -- Played as a false nine after replacing Bernardo.

MF Rodri, 6 -- Kept the ball moving in the middle.

FW Riyad Mahrez, N/R -- Didn't have much to do in his late cameo.

DF Oleksandr Zinchenko, N/R -- Replaced Mendy with eyes towards the weekend and was part of a City defence that was holding on for