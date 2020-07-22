West Brom's draw with QPR is enough to secure Premier League promotion. Watch the EFL on ESPN+. (2:00)

West Bromwich Albion won promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, joining Leeds United in the top flight next season after a 2-2 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on a drama-filled final day of the Championship season.

The point for Slaven Bilic's side was enough to ensure second-place in England's second tier after rivals Brentford blew their chance by losing 2-1 at home to Barnsley, who dodged relegation.

A win for Brentford would have sent them into the top division for the first time since 1947.

Brentford will go into the playoffs along with Fulham and Cardiff City but Nottingham Forest missed out on goal difference with Swansea City grabbing the last slot in astonishing fashion.

West Brom edged Brentford and Fulham to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Forest were well placed to head into the playoffs but suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke City while Swansea won 4-1 at Reading to pip Forest by a single goal in goal difference.

At the bottom, Hull City and Charlton are relegated along with Wigan Athletic.

Wigan have had a 12-point penalty imposed on them after going into administration although they can appeal that decision.

Barnsley's victory at Brentford secured survival for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds had won the Championship title and secured their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.