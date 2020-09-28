        <
          How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21

          5:42 AM ET

          VAR is back in the Premier League for the second season, completed with an overhaul to fall into line with FIFA protocols. This season, a total of 15 goals or incidents have been directly affected by the video ref.

          Here, we run through the league table of overturned decisions for this season.

          Total overturns: 15
          Leading to goals: 7
          Leading to disallowed goals: 2
          Penalties awarded: 5
          Pens for handball: 5
          Penalties overturned: 1
          Penalties retakes (GK encroach): 1
          Goals ruled out for offside: 2
          Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 2
          Goals ruled out for handball: 0
          Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
          Red cards: 2
          Overturned red cards: 1
          Mistaken identity: 1

          What will the VAR review?
          - Goal/no goal
          - Penalty/no penalty
          - Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
          - Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

          What will it not review?
          - Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
          - Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

          This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

          Southampton +3

          Overturns: 3
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: +2
          Subjective decisions for: 2
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +2

          Game: Crystal Palace (A; Sept. 12)
          Incident: Red card for Kyle Walker-Peters rescinded, 51st minute - FOR

          Game: Tottenham (H; Sept. 20)
          Incident: Goal (scored by Harry Kane) disallowed for offside against Son Heung-Min, 3rd minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Danny Ings) for handball by Matt Doherty, 90th minute - FOR

          Everton +2

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 2
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: +2
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +1

          Game: West Brom (H; Sept. 19)
          Incident: Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal awarded after originally ruled out for offside, 31st minute - FOR

          Game: Crystal Palace (A; Sept. 26)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Richarlison) for handball by Joel Ward, 41st minute - FOR

          Liverpool +1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: -
          Disallowed goals for: -
          Leading to goals against: -
          Disallowed goals against: -
          Net goal score: -
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +1

          Game: Chelsea (A; Sept. 20)
          Incident: Andreas Christensen sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when bringing down Sadio Mane, 45th minute - FOR

          Newcastle +1

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 2
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +2

          Game: Brighton (H; Sept. 20)
          Incident: Neal Maupay goal allowed after being ruled out for offside, 8th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Yves Bissouma sent off for dangerous challenge on Jamal Lewis, 86th minute - FOR

          Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 27)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball by Eric Dier, 90th minute - FOR

          Crystal Palace 0

          Overturns: 4
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 2
          Net subjective score: -1

          Game: Southampton (H; Sept. 12)
          Incident: Red card for Kyle Walker-Peters rescinded, 51st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (A; Sept. 19)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jordan Ayew) for handball by Victor Lindelof, 70th minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Wilfried Zaha) for encroachment by David de Gea, 73rd minute - FOR

          Game: Everton (H; Sept. 26)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Richarlison) for handball by Joel Ward, 41st minute - AGAINST

          West Ham 0

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: -
          Disallowed goals for: -
          Leading to goals against: -
          Disallowed goals against: -
          Net goal score: -
          Subjective decisions for: -
          Subjective decisions against: -
          Net subjective score: -
          Mistaken Identity: 1

          Game: Newcastle United (H; Sept. 12)
          Incident: Yellow card for Tomas Soucek switched to Andriy Yarmolenko due to mistaken identity by the referee.

          Brighton & Hove Albion -1

          Overturns: 5
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: +1
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: -3

          Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 20)
          Incident: Neal Maupay goal allowed after being ruled out for offside, 8th minute - FOR
          Incident: Yves Bissouma sent off for dangerous challenge on Jamal Lewis, 86th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (H; Sept. 26)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled for challenge on Aaron Connolly by Paul Pogba, 48th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Neal Maupay, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Chelsea -1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: -
          Disallowed goals for: -
          Leading to goals against: -
          Disallowed goals against: -
          Net goal score: -
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: -1

          Game: Liverpool (H; Sept. 20)
          Incident: Andreas Christensen sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when bringing down Sadio Mane, 45th minute - AGAINST

          Manchester United -1

          Overturns: 5
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 2
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: 1

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; Sept. 19)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jordan Ayew) for handball by Victor Lindelof, 70th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Wilfried Zaha) for encroachment by David de Gea, 73rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (A; Sept. 26)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled for challenge on Aaron Connolly by Paul Pogba, 48th minute - FOR
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Neal Maupay, 90th minute - FOR

          West Brom -1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: -
          Subjective decisions against: -
          Net subjective score: -

          Game: Everton (A; Sept. 19)
          Incident: Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal awarded after originally ruled out for offside, 31st minute - AGAINST

          Tottenham Hotspur -3

          Overturns: 3
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 2
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -3
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 2
          Net subjective score: -2

          Game: Southampton (A; Sept. 20)
          Incident: Goal (scored by Harry Kane) disallowed for offside against Son Heung-Min, 3rd minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Danny Ings) for handball by Matt Doherty, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 27)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball by Eric Dier, 90th minute - AGAINST