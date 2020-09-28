How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21

VAR is back in the Premier League for the second season, completed with an overhaul to fall into line with FIFA protocols. This season, a total of 15 goals or incidents have been directly affected by the video ref.
Last season, Brighton & Hove Albion benefited the most, while only Newcastle United didn't experience a single overturn decision against them all season. Check out the full 2019-20 season stats.
Here, we run through the league table of overturned decisions for this season.
Total overturns: 15
Leading to goals: 7
Leading to disallowed goals: 2
Penalties awarded: 5
Pens for handball: 5
Penalties overturned: 1
Penalties retakes (GK encroach): 1
Goals ruled out for offside: 2
Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 2
Goals ruled out for handball: 0
Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
Red cards: 2
Overturned red cards: 1
Mistaken identity: 1
What will the VAR review?
- Goal/no goal
- Penalty/no penalty
- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)
What will it not review?
- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)
This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.
Southampton +3
Overturns: 3
Leading to goals for: 1
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: +2
Subjective decisions for: 2
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +2
Game: Crystal Palace (A; Sept. 12)
Incident: Red card for Kyle Walker-Peters rescinded, 51st minute - FOR
Game: Tottenham (H; Sept. 20)
Incident: Goal (scored by Harry Kane) disallowed for offside against Son Heung-Min, 3rd minute - FOR
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Danny Ings) for handball by Matt Doherty, 90th minute - FOR
Everton +2
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 2
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: +2
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +1
Game: West Brom (H; Sept. 19)
Incident: Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal awarded after originally ruled out for offside, 31st minute - FOR
Game: Crystal Palace (A; Sept. 26)
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Richarlison) for handball by Joel Ward, 41st minute - FOR
Liverpool +1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: -
Disallowed goals for: -
Leading to goals against: -
Disallowed goals against: -
Net goal score: -
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +1
Game: Chelsea (A; Sept. 20)
Incident: Andreas Christensen sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when bringing down Sadio Mane, 45th minute - FOR
Newcastle +1
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 1
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 1
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: 0
Subjective decisions for: 2
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +2
Game: Brighton (H; Sept. 20)
Incident: Neal Maupay goal allowed after being ruled out for offside, 8th minute - AGAINST
Incident: Yves Bissouma sent off for dangerous challenge on Jamal Lewis, 86th minute - FOR
Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 27)
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball by Eric Dier, 90th minute - FOR
Crystal Palace 0
Overturns: 4
Leading to goals for: 1
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 1
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: 0
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 2
Net subjective score: -1
Game: Southampton (H; Sept. 12)
Incident: Red card for Kyle Walker-Peters rescinded, 51st minute - AGAINST
Game: Man United (A; Sept. 19)
Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jordan Ayew) for handball by Victor Lindelof, 70th minute - FOR
Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Wilfried Zaha) for encroachment by David de Gea, 73rd minute - FOR
Game: Everton (H; Sept. 26)
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Richarlison) for handball by Joel Ward, 41st minute - AGAINST
West Ham 0
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: -
Disallowed goals for: -
Leading to goals against: -
Disallowed goals against: -
Net goal score: -
Subjective decisions for: -
Subjective decisions against: -
Net subjective score: -
Mistaken Identity: 1
Game: Newcastle United (H; Sept. 12)
Incident: Yellow card for Tomas Soucek switched to Andriy Yarmolenko due to mistaken identity by the referee.
Brighton & Hove Albion -1
Overturns: 5
Leading to goals for: 1
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 1
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: +1
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 3
Net subjective score: -3
Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 20)
Incident: Neal Maupay goal allowed after being ruled out for offside, 8th minute - FOR
Incident: Yves Bissouma sent off for dangerous challenge on Jamal Lewis, 86th minute - AGAINST
Game: Man United (H; Sept. 26)
Incident: Penalty cancelled for challenge on Aaron Connolly by Paul Pogba, 48th minute - AGAINST
Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - FOR
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Neal Maupay, 90th minute - AGAINST
Chelsea -1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: -
Disallowed goals for: -
Leading to goals against: -
Disallowed goals against: -
Net goal score: -
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 1
Net subjective score: -1
Game: Liverpool (H; Sept. 20)
Incident: Andreas Christensen sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when bringing down Sadio Mane, 45th minute - AGAINST
Manchester United -1
Overturns: 5
Leading to goals for: 1
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 1
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -1
Subjective decisions for: 2
Subjective decisions against: 1
Net subjective score: 1
Game: Crystal Palace (H; Sept. 19)
Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jordan Ayew) for handball by Victor Lindelof, 70th minute - AGAINST
Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Wilfried Zaha) for encroachment by David de Gea, 73rd minute - AGAINST
Game: Brighton (A; Sept. 26)
Incident: Penalty cancelled for challenge on Aaron Connolly by Paul Pogba, 48th minute - FOR
Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - AGAINST
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Neal Maupay, 90th minute - FOR
West Brom -1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 1
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -1
Subjective decisions for: -
Subjective decisions against: -
Net subjective score: -
Game: Everton (A; Sept. 19)
Incident: Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal awarded after originally ruled out for offside, 31st minute - AGAINST
Tottenham Hotspur -3
Overturns: 3
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 2
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -3
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 2
Net subjective score: -2
Game: Southampton (A; Sept. 20)
Incident: Goal (scored by Harry Kane) disallowed for offside against Son Heung-Min, 3rd minute - AGAINST
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Danny Ings) for handball by Matt Doherty, 90th minute - AGAINST
Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 27)
Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball by Eric Dier, 90th minute - AGAINST