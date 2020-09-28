How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21

Shaka Hislop says the Premier League has seen the "error of their own ways" amid the changes to VAR for next season. (1:34)

VAR is back in the Premier League for the second season, completed with an overhaul to fall into line with FIFA protocols. This season, a total of 15 goals or incidents have been directly affected by the video ref.

Last season, Brighton & Hove Albion benefited the most, while only Newcastle United didn't experience a single overturn decision against them all season. Check out the full 2019-20 season stats.

Here, we run through the league table of overturned decisions for this season.

Total overturns: 15

Leading to goals: 7

Leading to disallowed goals: 2

Penalties awarded: 5

Pens for handball: 5

Penalties overturned: 1

Penalties retakes (GK encroach): 1

Goals ruled out for offside: 2

Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 2

Goals ruled out for handball: 0

Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0

Red cards: 2

Overturned red cards: 1

Mistaken identity: 1

What will the VAR review?

- Goal/no goal

- Penalty/no penalty

- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)

- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

What will it not review?

- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)

- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

Southampton +3

Overturns: 3

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +2

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Sept. 12)

Incident: Red card for Kyle Walker-Peters rescinded, 51st minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (H; Sept. 20)

Incident: Goal (scored by Harry Kane) disallowed for offside against Son Heung-Min, 3rd minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Danny Ings) for handball by Matt Doherty, 90th minute - FOR

Everton +2

Overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +1

Game: West Brom (H; Sept. 19)

Incident: Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal awarded after originally ruled out for offside, 31st minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Sept. 26)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Richarlison) for handball by Joel Ward, 41st minute - FOR

Liverpool +1

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: -

Disallowed goals for: -

Leading to goals against: -

Disallowed goals against: -

Net goal score: -

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +1

Game: Chelsea (A; Sept. 20)

Incident: Andreas Christensen sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when bringing down Sadio Mane, 45th minute - FOR

Newcastle +1

Overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +2

Game: Brighton (H; Sept. 20)

Incident: Neal Maupay goal allowed after being ruled out for offside, 8th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Yves Bissouma sent off for dangerous challenge on Jamal Lewis, 86th minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 27)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball by Eric Dier, 90th minute - FOR

Crystal Palace 0

Overturns: 4

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: -1

Game: Southampton (H; Sept. 12)

Incident: Red card for Kyle Walker-Peters rescinded, 51st minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (A; Sept. 19)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jordan Ayew) for handball by Victor Lindelof, 70th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Wilfried Zaha) for encroachment by David de Gea, 73rd minute - FOR

Game: Everton (H; Sept. 26)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Richarlison) for handball by Joel Ward, 41st minute - AGAINST

West Ham 0

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: -

Disallowed goals for: -

Leading to goals against: -

Disallowed goals against: -

Net goal score: -

Subjective decisions for: -

Subjective decisions against: -

Net subjective score: -

Mistaken Identity: 1

Game: Newcastle United (H; Sept. 12)

Incident: Yellow card for Tomas Soucek switched to Andriy Yarmolenko due to mistaken identity by the referee.

Brighton & Hove Albion -1

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -3

Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 20)

Incident: Neal Maupay goal allowed after being ruled out for offside, 8th minute - FOR

Incident: Yves Bissouma sent off for dangerous challenge on Jamal Lewis, 86th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (H; Sept. 26)

Incident: Penalty cancelled for challenge on Aaron Connolly by Paul Pogba, 48th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Neal Maupay, 90th minute - AGAINST

Chelsea -1

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: -

Disallowed goals for: -

Leading to goals against: -

Disallowed goals against: -

Net goal score: -

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: -1

Game: Liverpool (H; Sept. 20)

Incident: Andreas Christensen sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when bringing down Sadio Mane, 45th minute - AGAINST

Manchester United -1

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: 1

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Sept. 19)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jordan Ayew) for handball by Victor Lindelof, 70th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Wilfried Zaha) for encroachment by David de Gea, 73rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (A; Sept. 26)

Incident: Penalty cancelled for challenge on Aaron Connolly by Paul Pogba, 48th minute - FOR

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for offside, 52nd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Neal Maupay, 90th minute - FOR

West Brom -1

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: -

Subjective decisions against: -

Net subjective score: -

Game: Everton (A; Sept. 19)

Incident: Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal awarded after originally ruled out for offside, 31st minute - AGAINST

Tottenham Hotspur -3

Overturns: 3

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -3

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: -2

Game: Southampton (A; Sept. 20)

Incident: Goal (scored by Harry Kane) disallowed for offside against Son Heung-Min, 3rd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Danny Ings) for handball by Matt Doherty, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 27)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Callum Wilson) for handball by Eric Dier, 90th minute - AGAINST