The all-time Premier League record for the most goals in a single game week has been broken after the weekend's fixtures produced 44 strikes.
Gabriel Jesus' last-minute goal in Manchester City's 3-1 victory at Wolves meant the previous record of 43 set in February 2011 was surpassed.
It is the highest number of goals scored in a 20-team top-flight weekend. The result also means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures.
The weekend began with Dominic-Calvert Lewin bagging a hat trick as Everton notched five past newly-promoted West Brom.
Leeds United came away victorious after another seven-goal thriller against Fulham while a Wilfried Zaha double stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min notched four goals past Southampton while Leicester City edged past Burnley in a six-goal thriller.
Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa picked up victories in the only three matches where both teams failed to score.
The previous game week record in 2011 also involved a number of exciting matches including Newcastle United's comeback to draw against Arsenal after trailing 4-0 at half time.