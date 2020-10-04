        <
        >

          Tottenham 6-1 Man United: How the internet reacted to United's embarrassing defeat

          play
          Hislop: Things can't get worse for Man United right now (2:17)

          Shaka Hislop examines the difficult spot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in after Man United's 6-1 loss to Tottenham. (2:17)

          3:07 PM ET
          • Chris WrightToe Poke writer

          It began so well for the hosts at Old Trafford; Man United won a penalty after 30 seconds and led inside two minutes. Then it all went so, so wrong... This is the story of a remarkable day that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men humiliated 6-1 by former United boss Jose Mourinho.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Predict results in ESPN's English Soccer Pick 'Em!

          Sure enough, what followed was a bewildering barrage of six unanswered goals from Spurs, with Tanguy Ndombele cancelling out Fernandes' spot kick in the fourth minute before Son Heung-min put the visitors ahead in the seventh.

          United then saw Anthony Martial sent off just ahead of the half-hour mark for a fairly tame slap of Erik Lamela, who somehow managed to stay on the field despite clearly antagonising the French striker with a weak tap moments beforehand.

          Much to Jose Mourinho's muted delight, Spurs continued to ransack United's rickety defence and rattle goal after goal past David De Gea.

          United continued to capitulate after the restart, conceding two more goals in the second half to let six slip for only the third time in Premier League history -- all three of their stuffings coming in the dreaded month of October.

          Despondent on the touchline, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in for heavy criticism as United suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two home games of the season for the first time since 1986-87.

          Not that it stopped Spurs' official channels from celebrating a truly momentous victory amid a hectic run of fixtures for the club -- five games in 11 days to be precise.

          Indeed, it was another particularly bad day at the office for goalkeeper De Gea too, with history hardly smiling on him favourably either.

          Predictably, Mauricio Pochettino's name was being bandied around on social media, with the former Spurs man being touted for United -- not as a possible replacement for Solskjaer but as a potential defensive upgrade on Harry Maguire et al.

          Alternative suggestions for the United managerial hot seat were also made (with tongue pressed firmly in cheek). After it was announced that United had tentatively agreed a deal to sign Edinson Cavani, many joked that the ex-PSG striker may now be contemplating a hasty U-turn after witnessing them in action.

          United transfer target Jadon Sancho came in for similar treatment, with some fans querying whether making an expedited offer for the Dortmund winger during the match might not be a bad idea.

          Though of course other, more realistic viewers also questioned why Sancho would want to move to United at all on current evidence.

          Perhaps a quick block on Ed Woodward's mobile number should be the first port of call for Sancho if he did indeed suffer the misfortune of watching that dire performance like the rest of us.