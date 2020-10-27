The Football Association launched a new drive to increase ethnic and gender diversity at the top levels of English football on Tuesday, which set out targets in a bid to reduce the role that personal networks have long played in top-level appointments.

More than 40 clubs across the Premier League, Football League, Women's Super League and Women's Championship have signed up to its Football Leadership Diversity Code, the FA said, including 19 of the Premier League's 20 clubs.

But Southampton held back, as they said they supported the idea but wanted to see how the new code and the Premier League Equality Standard would work together in practice before signing up.