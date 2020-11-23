Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley recount their experiences of how crowds can impact the game. (1:55)

Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed attend Premier League games in lowest-risk tier one areas of England when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec. 2, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday.

As part of new COVID-19 restrictions, fans will be allowed to return to outdoor sporting events in low risk areas. A total of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in tier two areas but none can do so in tier three areas.

- ESPN Insider Notebook: Liverpool demand VAR answers

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Premier League matches have continued behind closed doors during the lockdown announced on Nov. 1.

When national restrictions end on 2 December we will return to a regional tiered approach in England.



[Tap to expand the posters]



More information: https://t.co/HItLnoGvfW pic.twitter.com/2WO17g8LE0 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 23, 2020

Supporters have not been allowed into sporting venues since the first lockdown was announced in March, barring a few exceptions.

"I can confirm the national restrictions will end on Dec. 2... People can leave their home, subject to the rule of six," Johnson said in a statement to the House of Commons.

"Wedding services, outdoor sports can resume. Leisure can resume. Sports will be able to resume inside in tier one and two with measures on social distancing.

"Enforcement will be strengthened with new powers to close down premises that pose a risk to public health."

Members of Parliament are set to cast a vote on plans before they are confirmed and the government will announce on Thursday which areas will go into which tier.

Originally, Johnson had said that fans would be allowed to return to games in October but that plan was scrapped after an increase in COVID-19 cases.