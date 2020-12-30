Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must wait until later in the season to determine title credentials. (0:46)

The Premier League has "full confidence" that the 2020-21 season will continue as planned, despite an escalation in positive COVID-19 cases that has led to a second fixture postponement in three days following the decision to call off Tottenham's clash with Fulham on Wednesday.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Fulham saw the game postponed just three hours before kick-off. Everton's Goodison Park clash with Manchester City on Monday was also called off four hours before kick-off as a result of an unspecified number of positive cases at City. City, however, have since announced a return to training, suggesting their match with Chelsea scheduled for Jan. 3 will go on as planned.

The Premier League on Monday reported 18 positive tests of players and club staff between Dec. 21-27 -- a record high since testing began in the summer.

But with infections rising within the UK and more stringent social restrictions imposed by the government in an effort to control the pandemic, the Premier League has insisted that their safety protocols are comprehensive enough to ensure games can continue.

A Premier League statement said: "With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled."

The Premier League confirmed, meanwhile, that the Spurs-Fulham clash was postponed at Fulham's request.

The league said: "Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today.

"The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately."